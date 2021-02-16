Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 509 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ONEOK by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 8,739.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.