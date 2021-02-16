Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 321 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.