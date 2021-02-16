Veros (VRS) Trading 89.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Veros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001891 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Veros has traded 89.4% lower against the dollar. Veros has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $6,113.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00067517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.58 or 0.00958642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052797 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.93 or 0.05222788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024984 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018345 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

