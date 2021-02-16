Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

