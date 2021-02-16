Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 321,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

