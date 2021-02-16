Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,534 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 969,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,543,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,455,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,005,000 after purchasing an additional 694,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,197. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,172,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,782 shares of company stock worth $22,521,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

