Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 145,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 517,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,741,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

