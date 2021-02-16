Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,707. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

