Verity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of G-III Apparel Group worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

GIII stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,283. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $30.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

GIII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

