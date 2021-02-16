Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $538,000 Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.84. The stock had a trading volume of 273,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,154,203. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.95 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.37.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

