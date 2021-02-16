Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,159. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $87.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

