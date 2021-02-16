Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report sales of $16.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.04 million and the highest is $16.30 million. Veritone reported sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $57.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 million to $57.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $68.30 million, with estimates ranging from $67.04 million to $70.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritone.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 3.55.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Veritone by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Veritone by 538.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

