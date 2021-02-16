Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.50. Veritex posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 537.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,334,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,093 shares of company stock worth $996,580 over the last ninety days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 443,633 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 21.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 194,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,302,000 after buying an additional 179,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $16,893,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBTX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 226,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,595. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Veritex has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

