Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Ventas accounts for 0.1% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 700.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,462,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,277,000 after purchasing an additional 224,812 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Ventas by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,370,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after purchasing an additional 68,010 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. 9,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

