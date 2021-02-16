Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $325.69

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $325.69 and last traded at $321.82, with a volume of 5810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $318.03.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 148.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,025.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 195,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

