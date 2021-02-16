Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 13.7% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $124.59. 69,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,448. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.59. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $124.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

