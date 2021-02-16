Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 12-Month High at $125.22

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.22 and last traded at $124.93, with a volume of 27667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.47.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,095,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $10,036,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

