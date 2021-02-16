Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Decreased by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $207.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.