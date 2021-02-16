Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.8% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,440,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $42,865,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $158.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $158.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

