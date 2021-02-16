Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after acquiring an additional 73,021 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,795,000 after buying an additional 43,325 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $8,629,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $381.49. 63 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,969. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.83. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $380.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

