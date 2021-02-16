Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,295 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. TCF National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 56,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,352.2% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 36,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22.

