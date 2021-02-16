Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its position in American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,016 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Renal Associates worth $24,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 11.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of ARA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,940. The stock has a market cap of $397.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

