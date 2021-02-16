Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 4,274 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.21% of Thor Industries worth $62,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 113,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE THO traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on THO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.