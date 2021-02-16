Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $225.63

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $225.63 and last traded at $225.39, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.16.
About Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.
