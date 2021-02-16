Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $225.63

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $225.63 and last traded at $225.39, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

