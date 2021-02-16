V-ID Market Cap Hits $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00063746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.48 or 0.00889981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00048853 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.41 or 0.05043265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024556 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00032843 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars.

