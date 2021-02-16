V-ID Market Cap Hits $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00063746 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.48 or 0.00889981 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006721 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00048853 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004282 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.41 or 0.05043265 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024556 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016903 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00032843 BTC.
V-ID Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.