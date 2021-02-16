USDX [Lighthouse] Achieves Market Cap of $647,410.12 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $647,410.12 and approximately $1,226.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,074.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $706.62 or 0.01439911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.94 or 0.00480782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040747 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003679 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

