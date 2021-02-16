US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised US Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.70.

USFD stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

