US Bancorp DE Trims Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,763. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $552.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $545.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

