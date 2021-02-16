US Bancorp DE Sells 38,701 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,701 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.24% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.