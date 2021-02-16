US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,411 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

WST stock opened at $294.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.15 and its 200 day moving average is $281.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $312.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

