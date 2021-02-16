US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

