Urban Edge Properties (UE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

UE opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.52.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

