Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Downgraded to Hold at Danske

Danske cut shares of Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Uponor Oyj stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. Uponor Oyj has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $23.56.
Uponor Oyj Company Profile
