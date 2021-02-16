Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 606.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $664.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 1,471,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $28,621,083.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,567,131.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

