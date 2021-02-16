Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded by Citigroup

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 26.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Shares of UBX opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of Unity Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

