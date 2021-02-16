UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $328.24 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.40. The company has a market cap of $311.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

