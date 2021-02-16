UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after buying an additional 99,425 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,534,000 after buying an additional 42,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $905,645,000 after buying an additional 114,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $328.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

