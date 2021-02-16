United Therapeutics’ (UTHR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $167.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.61. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,965,000 after purchasing an additional 60,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 943,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,573,000 after acquiring an additional 223,194 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 640,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 557,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,353,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

