United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.50 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report sales of $20.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $21.45 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $18.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $86.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.89 billion to $89.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $89.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.27 billion to $93.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $163.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

