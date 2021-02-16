United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UDIRF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Internet has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDIRF remained flat at $$46.15 during trading on Tuesday. United Internet has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.