United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.83

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 4489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

