United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.