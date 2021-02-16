United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes $805,000 Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after purchasing an additional 235,368 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $24,105,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $13,202,000. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $13,202,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AGCO by 41.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after buying an additional 162,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.44.

In other news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,075.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,356 shares of company stock worth $8,812,843 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $124.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day moving average is $89.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.