United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,370,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,066,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 662,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,446,000 after purchasing an additional 82,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $164.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.72 and a 200-day moving average of $161.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

