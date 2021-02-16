United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $274,000 Investment in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DermTech by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew L. Posard purchased 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,458.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

DMTK opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.