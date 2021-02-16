United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $360,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,721,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,050,000 after acquiring an additional 533,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,524. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $298.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.93. The company has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $302.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

