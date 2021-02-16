United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

