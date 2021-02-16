Unison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.6% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,810. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $439.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

