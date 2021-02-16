Unison Asset Management LLC Takes $3.30 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,285 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000. American Express accounts for about 3.3% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $1,795,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.88. The stock had a trading volume of 59,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

