UMA (UMA) Market Cap Tops $1.44 Billion

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $25.80 or 0.00052721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $90.34 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00265295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00075375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00086097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00396086 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00185025 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,430,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,806,133 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

